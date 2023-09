In the temporarily occupied town of Khrustalne (Luhansk Region), russian invaders want to take minors to their army.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor announced this on Telegram.

"In Khrustalne, russians are preparing to mobilize 17-year-old young people who will reach adulthood next year," the official said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also noted that the invaders are currently conducting preparatory measures for these purposes.

The occupiers intend to send these young people to the front next spring.

"They check whether they all have registered in military enlistment offices and passed medical examinations in order to throw them to the front as quickly as possible in the spring," Lysohor explained.

Recall, according to the General Staff, during the new wave of mobilization, russia wants to call from 400,000 to 700,000 men. Moreover, the mobilization will affect Chechnya and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the russians are strengthening mobilization measures in the temporarily occupied territories of the south of Ukraine. In the Kherson Region, when men receive enemy passports, police officers hand over to them summons to military commissariats for military registration.