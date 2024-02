Another Servant of the People MP leaves Verkhovna Rada

Share:













Copied



Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Viacheslav Medianyk wrote a statement on laying down his mandate.

Oleksii Honcharenko, an MP from the European Solidarity faction, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"MP Medianyk (Servant of the People) lays down his mandate," he wrote.

In the Rada, Medianyk holds the position of Deputy Chairman of the Law Enforcement Committee.

As of now, the Rada's website lacks a draft resolution on the early termination of Medianyk’s powers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2023, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of MPs Maksym Yefimov (co-chairman of the Restoration of Ukraine group), Vitalii Danilov (the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association faction) and Dmytro Shpenov (non-affiliated).

In August 2023, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of an MP from the Servant of the People faction Andrii Kholodov.