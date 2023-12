3 MPs dismissed at once in Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has prematurely terminated the powers of parliamentarians Dmytro Shpenov (non-affiliated), Maksym Yefimov (co-chairman of the Restoration of Ukraine group) and Vitalii Danilov (Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association).

291 parliamentarians voted for draft resolution No. 10290 as a whole, No. 10317 - 283 parliamentarians, No. 10318 - 289 parliamentarians, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

All voted resolutions were registered in connection with the submission by the MPs of the corresponding application for early termination of powers.

In 2019, Shpenov won a parliamentary election in single-mandate majority constituency No. 37 in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Yefimov won a parliamentary election in single-mandate constituency No. 48 (Kramatorsk) in the Donetsk Region.

Danilov was elected as a MP from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association party (No. 16 on the party list) in the snap election in 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of a MP from the Servant of the People faction Andrii Kholodov.

According to media reports, Kholodov since January of this year has gone abroad, where he is developing a family business.

Since then, the MP has not attended a session of parliament.