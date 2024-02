Share:













The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the authorities of Poland to give a legal assessment of the actions of the participants of the protest action on the Polish-Ukrainian border and to ensure that the border is unblocked.

Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, wrote about this on Facebook.

According to Nikolenko, the actions of Polish protesters and some radical Polish politicians are undermining the Ukrainian economy and resilience to repel russian aggression.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the border of Poland and Ukraine is also the border of the European Union, and therefore it should not be held hostage to any political interests.

"We call on the Polish authorities to give a legal assessment of the actions of the participants of the actions, to ensure the unblocking of the border and to take measures to reduce the anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, which is based on baseless arguments," Nikolenko wrote.

He added that the anti-Ukrainian slogans coming from the mouths of the protesters confirm the politically motivated nature of the action. Its purpose is to provoke further aggravation of bilateral relations.

Nikolenko drew attention to the importance of maintaining the level of solidarity that Ukraine and Poland have built since the start of the full-scale russian invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of February 20, Polish protesters are blocking six checkpoints at once. Because of this, about 2,500 trucks are waiting in line at the border.

It will be recalled that earlier the Poles announced a blockade of Ukrainian cargoes on railways and ports.