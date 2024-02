Share:













Blocking of six checkpoints continues in Poland. Currently, about 2,500 trucks are standing in queues at the border in the direction of Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko on the air of the telethon.

Polish protesting farmers continue to restrict truck traffic on roads that lead through checkpoints:

Dorohusk - Yahodyn,

Hrebenne - Rava-Ruska,

Medyka - Shehyni,

Zosyn - Ustyluh,

Dolhobychuv - Uhryniv,

Korczowa - Krakovets.

"As of this morning, about 2,500 trucks are waiting for the possibility of crossing the border on the territory of Poland in the direction of Ukraine on these six routes," the spokesman said.

On the borders with Slovakia and Hungary, the movement of trucks is observed, there are 600 trucks standing in queues.

Demchenko reminded that yesterday on the border with Slovakia farmers blocked the movement of trucks for an hour, then it was restored.

Information about the complete blocking of the border since February 20 was not received from the Polish side, the spokesman clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kubrakov held urgent talks with the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Jacek Siewiera, regarding the inadmissibility of the border blockade, in particular, the movement of passenger transport.

On February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.