Share:













Copied



The Ukrtransgaz natural gas storage facilities operator and LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine will conduct regular stress tests that should confirm the reliability of the natural gas transmission system and underground storage facilities for operation in the conditions of shelling and cessation of transit of russian natural gas.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the same tests were carried out in 2023, their positive conclusions helped to encourage more foreign traders to store natural gas in Ukrainian underground natural gas storage facilities (USF).

"Preparations have already begun. This is really important, because it helps to preserve and maintain the trust of our partners, to encourage them to store more natural gas in our storage facilities. The preparation and conduct of stress tests will take place in four stages. The results will be published before the start of the injection season - at the end of April," said the head of Naftogaz Oleksii Chernyshov.

According to the report, last year foreign traders and energy companies stored 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Ukrainian USF.

This year, Naftogaz aims to increase this volume to 4 billion cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian natural gas infrastructure is ready to work without the transit of russian natural gas.

In August 2023, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that after the completion of the natural gas transit contract with russia, Ukraine would not negotiate its extension.

In December 2019, Naftogaz of Ukraine, GTS Operator of Ukraine and russian Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of russian gas to Europe through Ukraine since 2020.

Ukraine and russia agreed that, under a new natural gas transit contract for 5 years, which can be extended after 2024, the transit volume in 2020 will be 65 billion cubic meters of natural gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters each year.