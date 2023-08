Ukraine will not agree with Russia on continuation of gas transit - Halushchenko

After completion of the gas transit contract with Russia, Ukraine will not negotiate its extension.

This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko in an interview with the Voice of America Ukrainian Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Halushchenko, the contract, which provides for the transit of Russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine, expires next year, and its extension will depend on whether Europe can do without Russian gas.

He added that Ukraine will not be a party to negotiations with Russia regarding the possible extension of transit.

Halushchenko expressed hope that next year Europe will be able to diversify supplies and will not need Russian gas at all.

"Firstly, we will definitely not be a party to negotiations with the Russians, and this is absolutely obvious, and secondly, I think that the next year will be indicative from the point of view of the possibility of Europe functioning without Russian gas at all. I see all the prerequisites for it happened," Halushchenko said.

He recalled the statement of European Commissioner Kadri Simson that Europe seeks to get rid of Russian gas altogether.

The Minister also noted that it is too early to predict what will happen next year due to Russia's unpredictable aggressive policy.

"We are dealing with the Russians - they can terminate this contract any day. It is absolutely obvious that this is not related to legal formalities," Halushchenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has warned Austria that it does not plan to extend the contract for the transit of Russian gas after its expiration in 2024.

In December 2019, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, the GTS Operator of Ukraine and the Russian Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine from 2020.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed that, according to the new gas transit contract for 5 years, which can be extended after 2024, the volume of transit in 2020 will be 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters of gas each.