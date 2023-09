The Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) and underground gas storage facilities (UGS) are ready to operate in conditions of zero transit of russian gas, also the GTS is ready for the autumn-winter period of 2023/2024 in the conditions of the challenges of war, and domestic UGS can be used as reliable storage facilities for European gas.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, such an independent technical assessment was provided by an international expert group after simulating the operation of the GTS and UGS under potential scenarios in the event of enemy attacks on the gas infrastructure, other emergency situations, and stoppage of russian gas transit.

The appropriate stress test was initiated by the Ministry of Energy.

The modeling work was carried out by a working group as part of and with the assistance of the USAID - Energy Security Project, the Secretariat of the Energy Community, the General Directorate of the Joint Research Center of the European Commission, Simone Research Group, Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Ukrtransgaz and the Operator of the Gas Transportation System of Ukraine.

It is noted that the verification of the technical conditions of operation during the stress test confirmed the reliability of gas transportation and storage even in conditions of military risk and damage to the main assets.

"All scenarios simulate the failure of various combinations of critical operators' facilities. The analysis also takes into account data on attacks on facilities in 2022/2023, the structure, characteristics of damage in different regions of Ukraine. According to the conclusions of independent experts of SRG, the simulated stress-tests scenarios are accurate and confirm the technical stability of UGS of Ukraine," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the gas transit contract with russia is completed, Ukraine will not negotiate its extension.

In December 2019, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, the GTS Operator of Ukraine and the russian Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine from 2020.

Ukraine and russia have agreed that, according to the new gas transit contract for 5 years, which can be extended after 2024, the volume of transit in 2020 will be 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters each.