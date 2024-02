Zelenskyy on blockade at Polish border: next steps identified, they will be very fast

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the blockade at the Polish border, they sorted out the situation and determined the next steps of Ukraine, which, according to Zelenskyy, "will be very fast."

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Held a selector. Today, in addition to daily topics, there is a blockade at the Polish border. The officials - Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Ministers Dmytro Kuleba, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Mykola Solskyi - analyzed the situation in detail and determined our next steps. They will be very fast," he said.

The President noted that trade liberalization with the European Union should continue, and he is grateful for the clear position of the European Commission.

"Our unity must be strong for the sake of common security and security of all countries threatened by russian aggression. Situational interests have no right to shake it," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, Polish farmers began tighter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine. In particular, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the Polish authorities to give a legal assessment of the actions of protesters on the Polish-Ukrainian border and to ensure the unblocking of the border.