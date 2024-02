Ombudsman Lubinets addresses UN and ICRC on shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has appealed to the UN and the ICRC to clarify all the circumstances of the shooting by russian militants of Ukrainian prisoners of war at the Zenit position in Avdiivka.

He announced this on Telegram.

"I, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, urgently sent letters to the ICRC and the UN to record this war crime and clarify all the circumstances. I note that this is not the first time that russia grossly violates the norms of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions by executing prisoners of war," the Ombudsman wrote.

According to him, the families of Ukrainian fighters recognized Heorhii Pavlov, Andrii Dubnytskyi, Ivan Zhytnyk as dead. Oleksandr Zinchuk and Mykola Savosik were also with them, who were shot by russian soldiers. Regarding the sixth fighter, information has not yet been confirmed.

Recall, on February 18, it became known about two cases of the shooting of the Ukrainian military, who tried to surrender.

Six Ukrainian soldiers who could not get out of the Zenit position in Avdiivka were shot by the russian occupiers.

Also, russian invaders shot two Ukrainian prisoners who were captured at the front in the east of the country.