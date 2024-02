Poles will begin blockade of Ukrainian cargo on railway and in ports from February 20. Situation on western b

Poles will begin the blockade of Ukrainian cargo on the railway and in ports from February 20.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in one of the transport companies, which wished not to be named.

The company said that the situation on the Polish borders is as follows:

- Dorohusk completely stopped letting trucks through on the weekend;

- Rava Ruska passes only quickly spoiling cargo + tanks with fuel;

- Krakovets continues to register vehicles, but the situation continues to deteriorate. Passenger buses were already blocked yesterday.

The company also reported that in addition to automobile checkpoints, from the 20th the Poles begin to blockade Ukrainian cargo on the railway and in ports, and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland said that there will be no interference in the situation.

Also, at the last meeting of the Coordination Council of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Minister Mykola Solskyi said that he did not see the prospects for negotiations with his Polish counterpart.

The blockade will not stop anytime soon, and from February 20 it will only get worse.

The situation on the border with the Czech Republic is as follows: farmers’ protests against Ukrainian grain and products begin.

On February 19, Czech farmers are planning a nationwide protest.

Organizers plan to drive in columns to Prague.

According to some reports, protests can last until February 22.

The village of Vysne Nemecke in Slovakia is packed with trucks, the queue for leaving the EU is about 7-9 days or more than 100 kilometers.

Today, protests will take place under agricultural departments, and on February 22, after 9 a.m., the centers of 35 cities and borders will be blocked, more than 2,000 tractors will take part in the protest.

Hungary is still quiet, with wait times at the border averaging 3 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, railway communication with Poland is carried out normally, passenger and freight trains are currently running without complications.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov held urgent talks with the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera on the inadmissibility of the border blockade, in particular, the movement of passenger transport.