The only son of putin’s supporter, head of Rosneft Sechin, suddenly died in russia - russian media

The son of the head of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, Ivan died at the age of 35.

This was reported by Meduza on Tuesday, February 20, with reference to the former head of Yukos, Leonid Nevzlin, and an entry in the register of inheritance cases.

According to the register, Ivan Sechin died on February 5, but his death was not publicly announced. According to russian mass media, there is an entry in the registry about the death of Ivan Igorevich Sechin, born in 1989, who lived in Moscow at the address 3, Shvedskiy tupik. This building is called "a house for putin's associates."

"The source of the channel claims that the official cause of Sechin Jr.'s death was allegedly called a "thrombus that broke off," the report says.

Ivan Sechin has been working at Rosneft since March 2014. In January 2015, russian dictator putin awarded Sechin Jr. with the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, II degree, for "many years of conscientious work" and "for a great contribution to the development of the fuel and energy complex." Sechin was 25 years old at that time.

Ivan Sechin graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Moscow State University, and also studied at the Moscow School of Economics of Moscow State University.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the russian federation announced the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was in the Poliarny Volk [Polar Wolf] correctional facility.

In June 2023, Grigory Klinishov, the developer of the first Soviet thermonuclear bomb, was found dead in russia.

On January 9, 2023, Pavel Kamnev, the developer of Kalibr missiles, scientific director of the Almaz-Antey aerospace defense concern, died in russia.