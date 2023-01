In Russia, there was another death of a person closely associated with the military-industrial complex. This time, the developer of Kalibr missiles, the scientific director of the Almaz-Antey aerospace defense concern, Pavel Kamnev, died. This was reported by the TASS propaganda channel on Monday, January 9.

TASS writes that Kamnev died at the age of 85. He is the developer of Kalibr missiles, and since 2017 he has served as scientific director of the Almaz-Antey aerospace defense concern.

"Kamnev is the author of more than twenty inventions, co-author of more than three hundred scientific and technical reports, doctor of technical sciences, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences," it said.

No cause of Kamnev’s death was given. Note that this is far from the first death of a Russian official closely associated with the defense complex.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 29, the former director general of the M.V. Khrunichev State Space Research and Production Center Vladimir Nesterov died in Russia. He was the head of the project for the creation of the Russian Angara launch vehicle.

On December 25, the general director of the Admiralty Shipyards company, Alexander Buzakov, who manufactured carrier submarines for Kalibr missiles, suddenly died in Russia.