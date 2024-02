Putin suddenly awards officials of russian Federal Penitentiary Service, in whose colony Navalny died

Share:













Copied



Russian dictator vladimir putin suddenly awarded four officials of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the russian federation, in one of whose institutions the opposition politician Alexei Navalny died the day before.

This is evidenced by putin's corresponding decree, published on the russian federation's legal information portal.

Thus, putin granted the special rank of colonel general of the internal service to Valery Boyarinov, deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Another deputy head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Alexander Rozin, received a special rank of lieutenant general of the internal service.

The head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Personnel Department, Alexander Fedorov, and the deputy head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Affairs Department, Dmitry Sharovatov, also received the special rank of major general of the internal service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the russian federation announced the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was in the Poliarny Volk [Polar Wolf] correctional facility.

Four days after the mysterious death, Navalny's relatives and friends still cannot get access to the body of the deceased.

Russian security forces declare the need for examinations. They also still have not named the exact cause of Navalny's death.

We will remind, on February 19, the European Union announced new sanctions against russia in connection with the death of Navalny in the colony.

We also wrote that Navalny's widow promised to name her husband's killers.