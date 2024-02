Share:













The member states of the European Union will offer to introduce sanctions against the russian federation in connection with the death of Alexei Navalny. The package may be named after a russian opposition politician.

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, PAP writes.

"The EU member states will definitely propose sanctions against the guilty. Putin bears the greatest responsibility. But we can go lower and cover (with restrictions) the penitentiary system of russia. However, we will not forget who is actually responsible for Navalny's death," Borrell told reporters.

He also announced a proposal to name the EU sanctions system for human rights violations after Navalny.

"So that his name is forever reflected in the work of the EU on the protection of human rights," he added.

Borrell said that the European Union should continue to provide support to Ukraine.

"We must send a signal of support to the russian opposition. Therefore, on both fronts, political and military, we must continue to support Ukraine and the russian people who want to live freely," Borrell stressed.

EU foreign ministers will meet today in Brussels to discuss, among other things, military support for Ukraine and the project of the 13th package of EU sanctions against russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service of russia officially announced the death of russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prison.

The European Union blames the russian leadership for the death of russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.