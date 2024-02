Share:













Copied



The United States of America is preparing to provide Ukraine with more powerful ATACMS ballistic missiles if Republicans in the House of Representatives continue to block aid to Kyiv.

This was reported by NBC News with reference to two unnamed American officials.

The publication's interlocutors said that after several months of requests from Ukrainian officials, the Administration of the US President is working on providing Ukraine with new powerful long-range ballistic missiles.

According to them, if Congress approves the allocation of aid to Ukraine, the US may include ATACMS missiles in one of the first packages of military aid paid for with these funds.

The officials added that the US also has ammunition and artillery ready for immediate shipment to Ukraine. This only requires funding approval.

It will be recalled that in the autumn of 2023, the USA handed Ukraine probably the first ATACMS ballistic missiles. Previously, the use of this weapon in the war against russia was not recorded.

Already on October 17, it became known that the Ukrainian military used ATACMS missiles to strike the airports of occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk.

Attack helicopters of the occupiers, in particular Ka-52 and Mi-24, were based at these airports.

According to the statement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of the shelling, it was possible to destroy nine helicopters and air defense systems.