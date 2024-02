Russian ambassador in Germany summoned because of Navalny’s death. Berlin wants to know details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany has summoned the russian ambassador in Berlin for an explanation, in particular due to the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

This was reported by the German publication Der Spiegel with reference to its own sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

A representative of the country's foreign policy department said that in Berlin they want details of Navalny's death. For this reason, the russian ambassador Sergey Nechayev was called "on the carpet".

The publication writes that the ministry took Navalny's death as an opportunity to call for the release of all recent political prisoners in russia.

"It's shocking when people are arrested in russia for laying flowers," the publication quotes the words of a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We will remind you that on February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the russian federation published a statement announcing the death of Alexei Navalny in correctional colony No. 3.

According to the russian security forces, the politician suddenly became ill, after which he fainted and died.

Three days after the incident, the russian security forces still have not announced the cause of Navalny's death.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called the Kremlin responsible for Navalny's death.

And today, February 19, the European Union announced sanctions against russia for the death of Navalny.