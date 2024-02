Share:













Japan will allocate EUR 1.25 billion to support Japanese investors in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Japan will allocate EUR 1.25 billion to support Japanese investors in Ukraine. The relevant documents were signed during the conference on economic development and reconstruction in Tokyo," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the new program of Japan's NEXI export credit agency will consist of two parts: guarantees for Japanese investors, as well as a credit line for the export of Japanese goods for the implementation of Ukraine's reconstruction projects.

He said that during the meeting with the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Ken Saito, they discussed the further liberalization of trade between Ukraine and Japan.

Shmyhal added that he suggested that Saito work out the issue of renewing the investment protection agreement.

The Prime Minister also announced that he discussed with the Minister of Finance of Japan Shun'ichi Suzuki the continuation of budget support for Ukraine and thanked for the intention to allocate USD 4.5 billion in financial aid this year.

They welcomed the signing of the convention on the avoidance of double taxation, which will simplify work for Ukrainian and Japanese businesses.

Shmyhal, at the head of a government delegation, is visiting Japan to participate in a conference on the economic development and reconstruction of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the state budget of Ukraine received part of the funds of a grant in the amount of USD 49.4 million from the government of Japan within the framework of the World Bank project "Renovation of housing for the restoration of people's rights and opportunities" (HOPE).

In January, Ukraine received about USD 390 million from Japan as part of World Bank projects aimed at social protection and the restoration of agriculture.

During the full-scale russian aggression, Japan is one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine. Japan has already provided support in the amount of more than USD 4.6 billion, including about USD 372 million - in the form of grants.