The State Budget of Ukraine received about USD 390 million from Japan as part of World Bank projects aimed at social protection and the restoration of agriculture.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Japan's financial aid in January consists of a grant of USD 89.8 million as part of the project Ukraine Agriculture Recovery Inclusive Support Emergency (ARISE) and part of a loan of USD 300 million as part of the project Investing in Social Protection for Inclusion, Resilience, and Efficiency (INSPIRE).

The INSPIRE project is financed by a loan from the World Bank in the amount of USD 1.2 billion from the Advancing Needed Credit Enhancement for Ukraine Trust Fund (ADVANCE Ukraine), with the support of the Government of Japan, and is aimed at ensuring social protection of vulnerable sections of the population during and after the war, as well as strengthening the adaptability of the social support system to effectively respond to the challenges of today and in the future.

The ARISE project aims to support agricultural producers' access to financing through soft loans and grants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late December 2023, the state budget of Ukraine received about USD 950 million from Japan as part of the World Bank's reconstruction and social protection projects.