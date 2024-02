Share:













The State Budget of Ukraine received a part of the funds of the grant in the amount of USD 49.4 million from the Government of Japan as part of the World Bank's Housing Repair for People's Empowerment (HOPE) project.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The raised funds are directed to overcoming the consequences caused by russia's armed aggression and to rebuilding Ukraine's housing infrastructure. I am grateful to the teams of the Government of Japan and the World Bank for their support," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko.

The funds of the grant are directed to the reimbursement of state budget expenses used for compensatory payments to owners of dwellings for repairs in multi-apartment and private buildings that have suffered moderate damage and do not require major repairs.

The project will support policy reforms at the national level to improve recovery outcomes.

Also, in the near future, Ukraine expects funding from the Governments of Japan and Norway through the World Bank's Supporting Public Expenditures To Ensure Sustainable Public Administration In Ukraine (PEACE) project.

The funding partially compensates the state budget of Ukraine for payments to teachers, first responders and pension payments.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of February, the State Budget of Ukraine received about USD 390 million from Japan as part of World Bank projects aimed at social protection and restoration of agriculture.