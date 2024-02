Share:













Copied



Last day, in the operating area of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the enemy committed 33 assault actions. The total losses of the russian invaders amounted to 624 units of personnel, as well as weapons and equipment, including the so-called Zmei Gorynich.

The Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel on Monday, February 19.

So, in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group over the past day, the enemy launched 26 airstrikes, carried out 33 assault actions and 803 artillery fires.

On the Avdiivka axis, the defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyne and Pervomaiske. Here the Ukrainian military entrenched on the new lines of defense and successfully repel the attempts of the russian occupiers to develop an offensive.

On the Mariinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to deter the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops 18 times.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy tried 10 times to attack the positions of our troops in the area of ​ ​ the village of Robotyne. Here the russians returned to the tactics of small assault groups with the involvement of several units of armored vehicles. These offensive attempts are stopped, the enemy on the outskirts of Robotyne is being destroyed.

It is reported that the total losses of the enemy in the operational area of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group last day amounted to: 624 russian occupiers, 4 tanks, 21 armored vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 7 cars, 1 unit of special equipment - an UR-77 mine clearance installation, which is called Zmei Gorynich. Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 1 enemy ammunition depot; neutralized or destroyed 239 UAVs of various types.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the capture of Avdiivka, russian invaders attempted massive assaults near Lastochkyne, but the Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks.

In addition, on the night of February 19, russian occupation troops tried to repeat the offensive on the Zaporizhzhia axis. The defense forces of Ukraine thwarted the enemy's plans and inflicted losses.