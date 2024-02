Share:













Overnight into February 19, the russian occupation forces tried to repeat the offensive in the Zaporizhzhia axis. Defense forces of Ukraine foiled the enemy's plans and inflicted losses.

This is reported by the West Operational Command.

"Zaporizhzhia axis. The enemy's offensive has been thwarted. The personnel are fleeing. The equipment has been destroyed. At night, the russians tried to repeat the offensive and conduct an assault on our positions. All the enemy's actions have failed. The equipment has been destroyed," the message reads.

It is indicated that the 128th separate mountain-assault Zakarpattia brigade together with other units of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia axis stopped the enemy's offensive.

"The personnel is finished off," the command added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, February 17, the russian occupation forces attempted an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia axis, which the Defense Forces defeated.

Meanwhile, after the capture of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, the russian invaders attempted massive assaults near Lastochkyne, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled the enemy's attacks. The enemy carried out these attacks with a significant number of infantry, but all these attempts were unsuccessful for the enemy.