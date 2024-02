Russian aviation in area of Avdiivka struck at its own positions - ATESH

The aviation of the aggressor state of the russian federation struck at the positions of its own armed forces in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, during the battles for the city.

The ATESH partisan movement has reported this.

"The Russians in Avdiivka continue to suffer losses, but now from their own. An ATESH agent from among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation told us about a case of friendly fire in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka," the report said.

In particular, during another departure, enemy aircraft mistakenly attacked the positions where the artillery units of the 239th tank regiment of the russian federation were located.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi informed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are leaving Avdiivka, moving to defense at more favorable frontiers.

The Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said that Ukraine would turn to international humanitarian organizations and intermediary countries because of a ‘certain number’ of captured Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka.