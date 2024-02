Share:













Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesman for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), denied information about the preparation of a large-scale offensive by russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Lykhoviy made a corresponding statement on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, during the broadcast on one of the TV channels, he did not have time to fully convey his opinion about the situation in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Because of this, a number of mass media incorrectly interpreted his words, and in some cases, the information was "overgrown" with fakes.

The speaker of the Tavria OSTG stated that the current situation in the Zaporizhzhia Region remains stable. There is indeed a large group of russian troops there, but it is "smeared" along the front line, and not concentrated in one place, as is the case in near Avdiyivka.

"If you divide this concentration into kilometers or tens of kilometers, then it does not pose such a threat as some could imagine. There is no "double advantage", there is no threat to Zaporizhzhia, as some could already interpret. The situation there is stable," Lykhoviy explained.

It will be recalled that on February 15, Lykhoviy announced on the air of a telethon that the russians had assembled a group of troops in the Zaporizhzhia axis, the number of which is approximately the same as in the Avdiyivka area.