Over the past day, 82 combat clashes took place. The highest intensity of enemy attacks is observed on the Mariinka axis - 23 attacks, on the Avdiivka axis - 14 attacks, as well as on the Bakhmut axis - 14 attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, during the past day there were 82 combat clashes. In total, the enemy launched 13 missile and 104 air strikes, carried out 169 attacks from MLRS on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded and killed among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as critical infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

In addition, at night, the russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using Shahed-136/131 type UAVs.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening axes, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Region of the russian federation.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions on the Kupiansk axis.

On the Lyman axis, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Donetsk Region and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Donetsk Region.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks by the invaders near Lastochkyne, Donetsk Region.

On the Mariinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to deter the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region, where the invaders tried to break through the defenses of our troops 23 times.

On the Novopavlivka axis, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks south of Prechystivka and west of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy 13 times unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of our troops west of Verbove and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces continue to maintain positions and repel the assaults of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon attempts to knock out Ukrainian units from their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assaults.

It is reported that the Ukrainian defenders at the same time with active actions inflict casualties on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, deplete the enemy along the entire front line.

In addition, during the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces attacked 14 areas of personnel concentration and 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Also, missile forces units attacked 1 area of ​ ​ personnel concentration, 2 control points, 4 units of artillery equipment, 4 ammunition depots and 1 enemy electronic warfare station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi informed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are leaving Avdiivka, moving to defense at more favorable frontiers.

The Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that Ukraine would turn to international humanitarian organizations and intermediary countries because of a ‘certain number’ of captured Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka.