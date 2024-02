Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the situation in Avdiivka, noted that he would not talk about new approaches of the military leadership, the main task is to save the life of the Ukrainian military.

Zelenskyy said this during his conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with the media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for Avdiivka, the situation is not the first day. We remember what Russia is doing to our towns and villages: they will not calm down until they completely destroy all life that is there. Our people, our military - they heroically defend strategic things, logistical ways that can lead the enemy to move forward. I understand in detail what is happening, in contact with our military leadership. I won't say what new approaches they are taking. Their task is to do everything to protect, above all, our people and this is the main signal from me... It is such a signal that the leadership receives from me, but there are professional people on the battlefield, they know what to do," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, February 16, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, announced on his Telegram channel that after many months of confrontation, the OSTG command decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka. According to him, the decision to withdraw was made in order to preserve the personnel and improve the operational environment.