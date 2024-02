Share:













The command of the Operational and Strategic Troops Group decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka in order to preserve personnel and regroup into new positions.

The Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel on Friday, February 16.

Tarnavskyi noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine held Zenit positions on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka, as it made it possible to destroy the russian invaders.

"The decision to withdraw was made to preserve personnel and improve the operational environment. Tactically, taking these positions does not give the enemy a strategic advantage and does not change the situation within the Avdiivka defense operation," the Commander wrote.

According to him, the regrouping of troops, replenishment of supplies, planned reinforcement and arrangement of units in new positions is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, analysts of the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState reported that the occupiers managed to establish control over the legendary Zenit position south of the city.

Also on February 16, OSINT analysts reported that russian occupation troops seized the complex of buildings of the Donetsk filter station in the east of Avdiivka.

According to the servicemen of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they were encircled, but trying to break out.