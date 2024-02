Share:













In Avdiyivka, the russian occupation forces are using phosphorous projectiles, which are prohibited by the Geneva Convention.

This is stated in the message of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, published in Telegram.

"Avdiyivka. Coke and chemical plant... The occupiers are using phosphorous projectiles, which ignite tanks with fuel oil. Poisonous smog is spreading throughout the entire territory of the plant," the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade said in a message.

The soldiers also reported that the occupiers are shelling Avdiyivka day and night with artillery and anti-aircraft guns, dropping 60 aerial bombs. Assaults by armored vehicles and enemy infantry attacks are ongoing in the city.

"As of now, this is the new "home" of the 3rd Assault Brigade. Doesn't it remind you of anything? But our units continue to stand up to the enemy with dignity, lead the defense and inflict record-breaking losses on the enemy," said the 3rd Assault Brigade.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, the command of the 3rd Assault Brigade confirmed that the unit was urgently transferred to the Avdiyivka area to provide assistance to the city's garrison.

The servicemen of the unit later told what the current balance of forces is in the Avdiyivka axis, as well as who is opposing the Defense Forces on this part of the front.

In addition, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi spoke about the situation in Avdiyivka. According to him, difficult battles are going on, military maneuvers are underway.