Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group / Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi spoke about the situation in Avdiyivka. According to him, difficult battles are going on, and military maneuvers are underway.

Thus, Tarnavskyi stated that the situation in Avdiyivka as of the end of the day on February 15 is "complicated, but under control."

"Fierce battles are taking place within the city. Our troops are using all available forces and means to restrain the enemy," he wrote.

The commander added that in accordance with the adopted decision, planned reinforcement of units is taking place, and troops are maneuvering in threatening directions. In addition, an additional resource of ammunition and other means of destruction has been allocated.

Also, according to him, new positions have been prepared, and powerful fortifications continue to be prepared, taking into account all possible scenarios.

"Commanders on the ground know their task and carry it out in accordance with the plan of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stabilize the situation in this direction. The management of the troops is stable and effective. We value every piece of Ukrainian land, but the highest value and priority for us is the preservation of the life of the Ukrainian soldier," Tarnavskyi emphasized.

The Avdiyivka defensive operation continues.

"Our soldiers continue to destroy the army of the occupier and grind the resources and reserves of the enemy, which it, without regret, throws into battle," the commander summarized.

