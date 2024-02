Share:













The 3rd separate assault brigade was urgently redeployed to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiyivka area.

This was reported by the press service of the brigade in Telegram.

"Individual battalions of the 3rd separate assault brigade have conducted a raid in the enemy-occupied districts of Avdiyivka. The enemy's forces in our sector comprise approximately 7 brigades," the message says.

At the same time, the situation in the city at the time of the deployment of the brigade is extremely critical, the brigade informed.

"Our fighters demonstrate unprecedented heroism. We are forced to fight at 360 degrees against new and new brigades that the enemy is setting up," said Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade.

During the period of stay in the Avdiyivka axis, two brigades of the armed forces of russia were critically damaged. "At the same time, the objective situation in Avdiyivka remains threatening and unstable. The enemy continues the active rotation of its troops, and transfers new forces and means to the city," the report says.

