Share:













Copied



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron will sign a bilateral security agreement on Friday, February 16.

The event will take place at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France 24 reports.

"This agreement follows commitments made in the G7 format on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023," the French president's office said.

In January, the French president urged European countries to prepare to support Ukraine in case Washington decides to stop the aid. Then Macron said that the bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and France is in the final stages of preparation.

"British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a trip to Kyiv a few days ago and signed such an agreement. We are completing work on the same agreement with Ukraine," the French president said then.

It is also known that the official Kyiv is negotiating with other G7 countries (the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan). Such security agreements may include the provision of modern military equipment and training of Ukrainian soldiers.