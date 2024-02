Zelenskyy will visit Germany and France on February 16-17 for talks with Scholz and Macron and participate in

On February 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany and France for talks with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. On February 17, he will speak at the Munich Security Conference, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings on its side.

This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Talks are also planned with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier it became known to the mass media that Zelenskyy may visit the capitals of three European Union countries in order to secure new military aid.

Earlier in his evening video address, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will present its vision of the decisive year 2024 at the Munich Security Conference this week.

This year, russian and Iranian government officials were not invited to the Munich Security Conference, which will be held from February 16 to 18. Non-governmental organizations will represent Moscow and Tehran at the forum. Opposition politicians from russia are also expected to come.