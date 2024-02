Share:













Representatives of the defense ministries of 15 countries signed in Brussels (Belgium) an agreement of intent to create a new coalition of integrated air and missile defense.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is the official start of the work of the Coalition, the purpose of which is to facilitate and coordinate assistance in strengthening the air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Such a step will allow Ukraine to be more effective on the battlefield, as well as provide more protection to civilians," the message says.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov noted that air defense is of crucial importance for saving the lives of Ukrainians, and Ukraine is grateful to its partners for their steadfast support.

According to the report, Germany, France and the USA are the leading countries in the "air defense coalition". It was also joined by Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, Great Britain, Belgium and Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 14, following the results of the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein), Umierov announced the start of the "Drone Coalition" and "Air Defense Coalition".