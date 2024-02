Share:













Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk the situation at the border and the risks associated with it, and emphasized the inadmissibility of the incident with Ukrainian grain scattered on the road.

Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. The key topic is the situation at the border and the risks associated with it. I emphasized the inadmissibility of the incident with Ukrainian grain scattered on the road. Radical rhetoric in this matter is unacceptable," he said.

Shmyhal said that he suggested to his Polish colleague in the dialogue between the governments to find a solution that would support Ukrainian farmers and not harm Polish farmers. At the same time, he noted that the volume of imports from russia and third countries, in particular grain, to the European Union is growing.

He believes that Ukraine and Poland should join forces to prevent russian products from entering the European market.

"We have to be united against common challenges and enemies that threaten the security of Europe," he noted.

At the same time, Shmyhal thanked the Polish people for their strong support during the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, February 15, Ukrainian carriers started a protest at the Yahodyn - Dorohusk checkpoint on the border with Poland in response to Polish farmers blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks.

On February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine. At the same time, Polish protesters scattered grain from Ukrainian trucks on the road to the border crossing in Dorohusk.