As of Thursday morning, February 15, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine made 950 occupiers per day. In total, since the beginning of the invasion of the russian army, the losses amount to 399,090 troops. In addition, the AFU were successful, sinking a ship and destroying 47 combat vehicles and 54 artillery systems of the enemy.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 02/15/24 were approximately:

personnel - about 399,090 (+ 950) people eliminated;

tanks - 6,442 (+ 9) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 12,090 (+ 47) units;

artillery systems - 9,620 (+ 54) units;

MLRS - 984 units;

air defense equipment - 671 units;

aircraft - 332 units;

helicopters - 325 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 7,404 (+ 33) units;

cruise missiles - 1,882 units;

ships/boats - 25 (+ 1) units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 12,691 (+ 29) units;

special equipment - 1,524 (+ 1) units.

Recall, on February 14, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the Tsezar Kunikov large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia.

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk ironically commented on the destruction of the russian Tsezar Kunikov large landing ship with a quote from russian dictator vladimir putin.

The newly appointed Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk also gave his comment:... "another confirmation that the enemy cannot walk through Ukrainian territorial waters with impunity."