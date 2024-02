You cannot walk through our waters with impunity. Pavliuk comments on destruction of Tsezar Kunikov ship

The newly appointed commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk commented on the destruction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and Defense Intelligence of the large amphibious assault ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation "Tsezar Kunikov" in the Black Sea.

The lieutenant general wrote about this in the Telegram channel.

He emphasized that the goal and main task of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is "the complete restoration of territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders."

"The destruction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of the russian large amphibious assault ship "Tsezar Kunikov" is another confirmation that the enemy cannot walk through Ukrainian territorial waters with impunity. It cannot and will not!" the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions were heard near the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea this morning, February 14, and smoke was visible in the sea. Eyewitnesses stated that the cause of the explosions was a fire on one of the russian ships.

The enemy ship was attacked by Magura V5 marine attack drones near the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea near the city of Alupka.

As a result of the attack, "Tsezar Kunikov" received critical holes on the left side and began to sink. It is symbolic that the russian officer, after whom the ship was named, was killed exactly 81 years ago, the Defense Intelligence notes.