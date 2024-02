Battles in Avdiyivka more hellish than in Bakhmut. 3rd assault brigade tells about situation near city

Fierce fighting continues in the Avdiyivka area of the Donetsk Region, the occupiers are advancing from all sides.

This was reported by the deputy commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade, Maksym Zhorin.

"Our 3rd separate assault brigade is carrying out combat missions in conditions that even we could not imagine. The confrontation is not just with the overwhelming forces of the enemy - there is a huge number of the enemy, they are pushing from all sides," the message says.

According to Zhorin, "the battles in Avdiyivka are many times more hellish than the hottest battles of this phase of the war, which were in Bakhmut."

He also published a video from the fighters of the brigade's anti-tank unit after the battle.

We will remind you that the 3rd separate assault brigade was urgently transferred to Avdiyivka. During the period of stay in the Avdiyivka axis, two brigades of the armed forces of russia were critically damaged. At the same time, the objective situation in Avdiyivka remains threatening and unstable.

Meanwhile, in Avdiyivka, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a maneuver to move to more advantageous positions in some places. Supply to Avdiyivka and evacuation from there are complicated, so a spare logistical artery has been involved.