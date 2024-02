AFU in Avdiyivka moving to more advantageous positions in some places - Tavria OSTG spokesman

In Avdiyivka, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct a maneuver to move to more advantageous positions in some places. Supply to Avdiyivka and evacuation from there are complicated, so a spare logistical artery has been involved.

Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesman of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), told about this on the air of the telethon.

"As for Avdiyivka, where the front line is very dynamic and our units are maneuvering to sometimes move to more advantageous positions, sometimes to regain positions, the key message is that supplies to Avdiyivka and evacuation from the city are complicated, but a spare logistical artery that has been prepared in advance is involved," he said.

At the same time, according to the speaker, the situation in the Avdiyivka axis remains very tense, but under control.

"From 6:00 p.m. on February 14 to 6:00 a.m. on February 15, the russians lost 208 personnel, of which the irretrievable losses of the russian federation in the Avdiyivka axis to the rest of the axes of the Khortytsia OSTG are 20:1," he said.

If we talk about the entire Tavria axis, then in the past day, the enemy has carried out 43 airstrikes, carried out 64 combat clashes, and fired 1,080 artillery shells.

The total losses of the enemy in manpower during the past day in the Tavria axis amounted to 526 soldiers.

"Also, 55 units of russian equipment were destroyed, including three tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 30 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft vehicle and 5 enemy objects - two UAV control points and three personnel concentration points," Lykhoviy listed.

We will remind you that the 3rd separate assault brigade was urgently transferred to Avdiyivka.