Russian occupation troops continue a large-scale offensive in the Kupyansk and Avdiyivka axes. The situation in these areas of the front is characterized as extremely difficult and tense.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the day before, he and Defense Minister Rustem Umierov visited the military units that maintain the defense north of Kupyansk and near Avdiyivka.

"The operational situation is extremely difficult and tense. The russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts and have a numerical advantage in terms of personnel," Syrskyi said.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that the russian troops do not pay attention to losses and actively use the tactics of "meat assaults" on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

So, in the Avdiyivka area alone, the Ukrainian military repelled 29 russian attacks over the past day.

Syrskyi added that the situation is complicated by the active use of aviation and artillery of various types by the occupiers.

The Commander-in-Chief reported that following the joint trip with Umierov, a number of important decisions were made to strengthen the combat capabilities of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 13, analysts of the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState announced that the russians had cut off the main supply route for the Avdiyivka garrison.

It will be recalled that today, February 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine told how the logistics of the military in Avdiyivka will be provided, taking into account the cutting of the "road of life".

This became possible due to the breakthrough by the russians of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the northern outskirts of Avdiyivka.