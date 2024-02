Russian occupation troops took advantage of the worsening weather conditions and allegedly entered the northern outskirts of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region.

Ukrainian journalist Andrii Tsaplienko claims this.

According to the journalist's interlocutors, russian stormtroopers allegedly entered the territory of the city from the northern side.

It is claimed that cloudy weather helped them in this, during which the Defense Forces of Ukraine could not conduct high-quality aerial reconnaissance.

"They bypassed the Ukrainian battle formations and entrenched themselves in the buildings. This means that they are hundreds of meters away from the main logistical artery of the Ukrainian defenders," Tsaplienko wrote.

The journalist called the situation in the city critical, but not hopeless. He added that the breakthrough of the russians in the city can still be eliminated.

Note that OSINT bloggers have not yet reported on the advance of russian troops on the northern outskirts of Avdiyivka.

We will remind, in late January it became known that the russians used an underground pipeline and entered the rear of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Tsarska Okhota restaurant complex.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 29, the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, said that the Ukrainian military had regained control over Tsarska Okhota.