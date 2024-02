AFU explain how logistics in Avdiyivka will take place if the main road is cut

Street fighting continues in Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region. In addition, the main supply route for the garrison in the city was under threat. However, if this route is cut off, additional routes will be involved.

Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesman for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), told about this on the air of the telethon.

"As of now, the situation on the battle line is dynamic and can change literally every hour. In the event that the main logistics artery is cut by the enemy, our command has provided for backup supply routes," Lykhoviy said.

According to him, street battles have been going on in Avdiyivka for several days, and the situation dictates a certain change in the tactics of hostilities, while the situation is "tense, but controlled." Moscow pulled about 50,000 troops near Avdiyivka.

Lykhoviy described Avdiyivka as "a pile of stones, a pile of burnt iron", which the command does not hold on to. The priority is to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

At the same time, the representative of the Tavria OSTG emphasized that in recent days the occupiers have been shelling the settlements of the Pokrovskyi district of the Donetsk Region west of Avdiyivka with artillery and missiles, and this "shows what each of these settlements can turn into after the front line moves a little further west".

the russian invaders managed to cut off the so-called "road of life" - Industrialnyi Avenue near Avdiyivka, which connected the Avdiyivka Coke Plant with the rest of the territory. Also, this road was used to supply the Avdiyivka garrison.