Ukraine ups import of goods from Poland by 29% to USD 568 million in January

In January, compared to January 2023, Ukraine increased the import of goods from Poland by 29% to USD 568 million, while the export of goods to Poland decreased by 28% to USD 334 million.

This is stated in the message of the State Customs Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2023, Ukraine increased imports of goods from Poland by 20% to USD 6.6 billion, while exports of goods to Poland decreased by 30% to USD 4.7 billion.

In January 2024, the turnover amounted to USD 8.5 billion, which is 7% more than in the same period of 2023.

In January 2024, the import of goods to Ukraine increased by 6.3% to USD 5.1 billion, and the export of goods from Ukraine increased by 9.7% to USD 3.4 billion.

In January, the following countries imported the most goods to Ukraine: China - USD 1.1 billion, Poland - USD 568 million, and Germany - USD 388 million.

Ukraine exported the most to Poland - USD 334 million, Spain - USD 322 million, China - USD 305 million.

In the total volume of goods imported in January 2024, the following categories of goods accounted for 67%: machines, equipment and transport - USD 1.9 billion; products of the chemical industry - USD 868 million; food products - USD 659 million.

The three most exported goods from Ukraine included: food products - USD 2.2 billion; metals and their products - USD 362 million; mineral products - USD 312 million.

The countries from which the most goods were imported to Ukraine in 2023: China - USD 10.4 billion (USD 8.7 billion in 2022), Poland - USD 6.6 billion (USD 5.5 billion) and Germany - USD 4.9 billion (USD 4.4 billion).

Ukraine exported the most to Poland - for USD 4.7 billion (USD 6.7 billion in 2022), Romania - for USD 3.7 billion (USD 3.9 billion), China - for USD 2.4 billion (USD 2.9 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, Czeslaw Sekerski, apologized for Ukrainian grain scattered by Polish farmers on the border, while he called for understanding of their "extremely difficult situation."

On February 11, near the Dorohusk checkpoint, Polish protesters dumped grain from several Ukrainian trucks that crossed the border onto the road.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland asked the Polish police to open a case after Polish farmers dumped Ukrainian grain on the road.

On February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.