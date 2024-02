Share:













In Ukraine, Polish goods in supermarkets or trucks with Polish cheese can be destroyed in response to the destruction of Ukrainian goods.

Deputy Minister of Economy - trade representative Taras Kachka announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The only thing that can save now is to remove all blockades and guarantee the safety of Ukrainian cargo in Poland. Otherwise, tomorrow Meckler and his gang will start killing Ukrainians for being Ukrainian. Unfortunately, this is not speculation. The lack of reaction on the part of the Polish authorities to the destroyed cargo will lead to stronger xenophobia and political violence... We are at a crossroads - either fear violence, which destroys not Polish-Ukrainian trade, but the Lublin triangle, because they destroyed the grain that was going to Lithuania. Or finally come to our senses and speak like adults. And if indifference to violence against Ukrainian goods in Poland will continue, then I will not be surprised to see destroyed trucks with Polish cheese or simply destroyed Polish goods on the shelves of Ukrainian supermarkets," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, Czeslaw Sekerski, apologized for Ukrainian grain scattered by Polish farmers on the border, while he called for understanding of their "extremely difficult situation."

On February 11, near the Dorohusk checkpoint, Polish protesters dumped grain from several Ukrainian trucks that crossed the border onto the road.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland asked the Polish police to open a case after Polish farmers dumped Ukrainian grain on the road.