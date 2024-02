Share:













The State Audit Service is conducting an audit at ARMA and wants to audit the Lviv City Hall.

Alla Basalaieva, the head of the State Audit Service, announced this in an interview to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We are now completing inspections at Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrspyrt, State Mortgage Institution, National Academy of Legal Sciences, National Academy of Medical Sciences, ARMA, State Agency of Forest Resources, State Judicial Administration," Basalaieva said.

She added that there are already interesting points, in particular, there are cases in the State Audit Service that since 2014 people continue to receive wages without working as a judge for a single day.

During this time, 374 judges received judicial remuneration worth UAH 431.8 million.

In 2023, the State Audit Service paid special attention to the audit of local budgets.

"People should be with restored housing - this is the task of the President. We checked Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, Borodianka; now we have audits of large cities - Dnipro and Odesa. In the third quarter there will be Lviv," said Basalaieva.

She stressed that last year more than 50 inadmissions of the State Audit Service auditors were recorded and the situation was stalemate.

"Just in August, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that criminal liability comes for the failure to admit auditors. And only after that we were allowed in," the head of the State Audit Service shared.

This year, the State Audit Service also plans to check Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, where restoration processes are underway, but due to constant shelling, audits are more difficult to conduct.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Audit Service during the war found violations in the public sector for more than UAH 300 billion.

The State Audit Service has questions to the former chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Andrii Kobolev based on the results of the company's audit.