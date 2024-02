State Audit Service has claims against Kobolev due to results of Naftogaz audit - Basalaieva

The State Audit Service has questions to the former chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Andrii Kobolev based on the results of the company's audit.

Alla Basalaieva, the head of the State Audit Service, announced this in an interview to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"There are questions to the previous leadership, to Andrii Kobolev. There are questions about the so-called "Stockholm Prize." Now these materials are in the NABU," Basalaieva said.

She noted that the last control event of the State Audit Service in Naftogaz was carried out with the full assistance of the head of the company.

Basalaieva also noted that the audit of Naftogaz is a requirement of international partners.

"I cannot reveal the details, because we are limited in providing information by the secret of the investigation. The materials were transferred to law enforcement agencies, which are investigating," explained the head of the State Audit Service.

She noted that Naftogaz is a very complex structure, which has 50 subsidiaries, and “to see what happened there in a consolidated manner, you need to spend several years.”

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the Audit Firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC (Audit) as the auditor of the financial statements of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company.

Ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev was notified of suspicion for paying himself bonuses of USD 10 million.

A year ago, the State Bureau of Investigation searched the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company Andrii Kobolev.

He considers the payment of bonuses to himself and the management of the company deserved.