The State Audit Service during the war recorded losses to the state for more than UAH 300 billion.

The head of the State Audit Service Alla Basalaieva announced this in an interview to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"In 2021, state auditors checked more than 1,500 objects, and violations that led to losses were identified in the amount of UAH 14.75 billion. In 2022 - the first year of war - we covered just under a thousand objects, but the amount of losses reached almost UAH 100 billion. And in 2023, according to the results of inspections of more than 1,000 objects, losses have already been recorded for UAH 211 billion," said the head of the State Audit Service.

She added that during the war, the State Audit Service changed the approaches to the work of auditors, strengthened some points, conducted more in-depth and complex checks.

"And we see, unfortunately, that after the start of a full-scale invasion, many perceived the war as a way to earn money from public funds. Our materials often become the basis for criminal investigations already in law enforcement agencies. So I think that participants in corruption schemes will receive a deserved punishment," added Basalaieva.

She stressed that the most effective control measure of the State Audit Service is procurement monitoring, because it allows preemptively preventing inefficient spending of funds.

"We track tenders in the ProZorro system. And when we see that a contract is potentially one that will lead to inefficient costs, we say: "Dear, break the deal! Because we see significant violations there," Basalaieva summed up.

