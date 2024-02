Share:













The aggressor state, russia, may suffer heavy losses in armored vehicles for about three more years and replenish losses from old stocks. The russian federation has 4,000 tanks in storage.

This was reported by the Reuters agency with reference to the report of the International Institute for Strategic Studies Military Balance.

According to Military Balance, russia has 1,750 main battle tanks in service, ranging from the decade-old T-55 to the modern T-80 and T-90. In the warehouse, the aggressor stores another 4,000 units. According to experts, during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the russian federation lost more than 3,000 tanks, but it has enough lower-quality armored vehicles in storage for many years to replenish the losses.

"Stockpiles held in russia mean that Moscow could potentially suffer about three more years of heavy losses and refuel from stocks, even at a lower technical standard, regardless of its ability to produce new equipment. Moscow has been able to trade quality for quantity, extracting thousands old tanks from storage at a rate that could sometimes reach 90 tanks per month," the report said.

Ukraine has also suffered significant losses since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022, but the help of the West made it possible to preserve the reserves, constantly increasing their quality. The report states that there is a growing sense of a "dead end" in hostilities in Ukraine, which may continue through 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Forbes, in January 2024, during the 23 months of the war in Ukraine, the russian army lost at least 2,619 tanks.

In January 2024, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that russian defense factories could produce approximately 100 tanks per month.

Also, in 2024, the russians intend to produce and deliver 683 cruise missiles and more than 215,000 aerial bombs and unguided missiles.