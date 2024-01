Russian defense plants can produce about 100 tanks per month and continue to produce cruise missiles despite the fact that they require foreign components to make them.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announced this, citing data from the UK Ministry of Defence.

Russia has a large tank manufacturer - UralVagonZavod. It is said to have produced 20 tanks per month as of March 2023. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in March 2023 that the russian federation could produce 1,500 tanks in 2023. That is 125 tanks per month.

In addition, cruise missiles continue to be produced in the russian federation. On January 30, 2024, the russian DIB enterprise Novator announced that it had fulfilled last year's plan for the production of Kalibr cruise missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles. It has been claimed that factories produce missiles around the clock. At Novator, they claim that they coped with 17% of the state defense order for 2024.

However, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes that the russians have difficulties in manufacturing Kalibr cruise missiles. Yes, the russian federation did not launch them during massive attacks on Ukraine. This may indicate difficulties in the production of these types of missiles, because this requires foreign components blocked by international sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2024, russians have plans to manufacture and supply 683 cruise missiles and more than 215,000 aircraft bombs and unguided missiles.

At the same time, earlier partisans of the ATESH movement received secret information about russia's problems during the production of Kh-32 cruise missiles. By November 10, they planned to produce 80 missiles, and in fact produced 61.