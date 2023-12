Russians plan to manufacture and supply 683 cruise missiles and more than 215,000 aircraft bombs and unguided

Next year, the russians have plans to manufacture and supply 683 cruise missiles and more than 215,000 aircraft bombs and unguided missiles.

The National Resistance Center received this information.

"The National Resistance Center has gained access to the plans of the russian military-industrial complex for 2024 to manufacture and supply cruise missiles and aircraft bombs," the report said.

It is the documents that the Center "received from those concerned" that next year the russians plan to produce and supply 683 cruise missiles and more than 215,000 aircraft bombs and unguided missiles. Of which:

Kh-31PM (75 units);

Kh-59M2A (133 units);

Kh-38ML (150 units);

Kh-101 (167 units);

Kh-29TD (46 units);

Kh-32 (various modifications, 112 units);

FAB-1500 (1,000 units);

S-8 (various modifications, 195,000);

S-13DF (20,000 units);

UPAB-1500 (191 units);

ABSP-3000 (600 units).

"Note that the validity of the documents has been confirmed from other sources. Therefore, we can state the fact of an increase in the load on the russian military-industrial complex, which indicates the enemy's intention to continue the war and unwillingness to negotiate," the agency adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, during a large-scale war, the aggressor state of the russian federation launched 3,700 Shaheds at Ukraine, of which 2,900 units were shot down by air defense forces.

At the same time, earlier partisans of the ATESH movement received secret information about russia's troubles during the production of Kh-32 cruise missiles. By November 10, they planned to produce 80 missiles, and in fact - 61.