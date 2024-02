Share:













The aggressor state of russia buys communications equipment, including Starlink satellite Internet terminals, in Arab countries.

This was announced by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, February 13.

Russian occupiers purchase Starlink terminals for use in war against Ukraine in Arab countries. In one of the interceptions, the invaders discuss that you can get everything - wires, routers, Wi-Fi. According to them, the cost of the Starlink device is RUB 200,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that the russians are using Starlink satellite communication systems at the front.

On February 11, SpaceX founder Elon Musk denied selling Starlink to the russians.

On February 12, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, reported that russia had established the so-called parallel import, i.e. the smuggling of Starlink through third countries.